Deh'Vanni JamesJuly 1, 2015 - Aug. 26, 2018Deh'Vanni Analise James, 3, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, August 26, 2018. Services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 1, at Living Word C.O.C.I.G., 1005 Dunbar Ave. She will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, at Waco Memorial Park.Vanni was born, July 1, 2015, to Chorey and Heather James. She was a twin and the youngest of four children.Vanni loved to climb and flip. She would do the splits or a deathdrop on a dime. She was so full of joy. One look and you were in love with her. She was a child you could not stay mad at.She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Pauline Daniels; and her cousin, Brandon Long "B.B."She is survived by her parents, Chorey and Heather; siblings, Z'Riyah, Prince Chorey, and twin, Devin; grandparents, Paulette and Victoria Sylvester; great-grandparents, Mary Campbell and Charlie Daniels; and a host of aunts and uncles, including special aunts, Alexzandria, J'Ericca, Shatonya James, Michara James, Michael Holman, Douglas James, Uncle Rock; and devoted God Mother, Scarlett Talley.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

