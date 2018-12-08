Alice Faye JamesJuly 19, 1957 - Nov. 29, 2018Alice Faye James departed this life Thursday, November 29, 2018. Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, in the Doesey-Keatts Chapel Waco. Interment to follow at McGregor Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.