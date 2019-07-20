Una Winifred JacobsonSept. 29, 1920 - July 19, 2019Una Winifred Jacobson, 98, was born Sept. 29, 1920, at the home of her parents, Otis Wilson and Mable Slack-Wilson, near Mason City in Custer County, NE. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1937, and in Feb. of 1938 she was married to John Mathias (Jake) Jacobson.When World War II broke out, Jake enlisted in the Army where he served as a Master Sargent in charge of tank repair and preparation stationed in England for over four years. During the war, Una worked at JC Penny's in Grand Island, Nebraska, as a sales clerk. Following the war, they moved to Idaho in 1946, where they lived until 1960. During this time, their two adopted sons were born, John Otis in 1949, and Michael Neal in 1955. In 1960 the family moved to Chandler, Arizona, where Jake had been appointed manager of a new International Harvester farm equipment store, the OS Stapley company. In Arizona, Una worked at Mesa Community College as a switchboard operator from 1960-1976. Both Una and Jake retired in 1976 and moved back to their beloved Nebraska, settling in Broken Bow, where Una worked as a teacher's aide.When Jake died in 1984, Una moved to Litchfield where she continued her work as a teacher's aide. She then moved to Kearney, Nebraska, in 1990 and worked at the Kearney Public Library until failing vision forced her to retire in 2007. She loved her work at the library, and was a cherished fixture there with children and patrons from the Kearney community she loved serving. Una continued living independently until December of 2015, when she moved to Ridgecrest Retirement Center assisted living facility in Waco, Texas, near the family of her younger son, Michael, who is a music professor at Baylor University, along with his wife Suzanne and their daughter Abigale (Abby). Una passed peacefully in the early morning of July 19, 2019 in the nursing care facility of Ridgecrest Retirement Center in Waco.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake; older sister, Joyce; younger brother, Neal; and parents, Otis and Mable. She is survived by her two sons, John Otis Jacobson of Gilbert, Arizona, and Michael Neal Jacobson of McGregor, Texas.After cremation internment will be at the Mason City Cemetery in Nebraska at a date yet to be determined.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
