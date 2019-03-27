Mary JacksonMarch 17, 1929 - March 22, 2019Mary Lee Debose Jackson was born on March 17, 1929 in Waxahachie, Texas, to James Debose and Annie Johnson Debose. Although she was an only child, Mary was surrounded by a host of cousins who formed a bond as sisters and brothers during her childhood. Her love for her family, and people in general, was strong, pure and unconditional.Mary professed her faith in God at an early age and never wavered in her service to the Lord. She married Isiah Jackson in 1946 and moved to Waco in that same year. This union was blessed with two children, Carol Ann and Darrell.Mary lived out the principles of her Christian walk daily. While she was able, she visited the sick in hospitals and nursing homes, ran errands for the home-bound, picked up church members (and sometimes just their children) who needed transportation to church and served tirelessly to comfort the grieving.Mary was a humble servant to the Lord all her life. After moving to Waco, she joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church which later became Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She loved serving her church and her church family as an usher and in Mission 1 for over 50 years. When she moved to Austin in 2007, she joined Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she continued to serve the Lord in the Hannah Circle Senior Mission Auxiliary, Senior Ministry, Women's Ministry (Titus Ministry) and Evangelism Sunday School. Mary was also involved with her community as a member of the Waco Carver Park Widows Club and Victory Court #314 Heroines of Jericho.Mary leaves behind to treasure her precious loving memory her son, Darrell of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Carol of Austin; six grandchildren, Daricka Jackson-Sims and Anthony of Austin, Nitara and Jimmy of Aurora, Colorado, Tyranee, and Brittany both of Miami, Florida, and Nicole Toran and Omiyon of Pflugerville; nine great-grandchildren, Alysiana of Aurora, Colorado, Damone, Anthony Jr., Jordan of Austin, Anastashia, Alfred, Leilah Toran, Tiara Toran, Omiyon Toran Jr. "OJ", and Shenaria Toran of Austin, Pflugerville.Mary's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, followed by internment at Doris Miller Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
