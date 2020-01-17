Mary JacksonOct. 17, 1927 - Jan. 12, 2020Mary Jackson passed away January 12, 2020. Services will be held at 11am, Saturday, Jan. 18, at Antioch B.C. Burial will be at Doris Miller. Wake from 7 to 8pm, Friday, Jan. 17, at the church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries