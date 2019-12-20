Gwendolyn Jackson-LeeJuly 11, 1935 - Dec. 13, 2019Gwendolyn Ruth Jackson-Lee, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 to 5 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gwendolyn Jackson-Lee, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
12:00PM-5:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gwendolyn's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:30PM
Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church
500 Turner
Waco, TX 76704
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gwendolyn's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries