Sherman Jackson Jr. Sept. 8, 1925 - July 1, 2020 Sherman H. Jackson Jr. passed away July 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Sat., July 11, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
