Harold E. Jackson, Jr.Oct. 16, 1924` - Nov. 25, 2018Dr. Harold Everett Jackson, Jr., passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018. Masonic services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Dr. Jackson was born October 16, 1924, in Abbott, Texas, to Harold Everett and Laurabell Morgan Jackson. He graduated from Bruceville Eddy High School in 1941and attended Texas A&M University. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from September 3, 1943 to May 6, 1946. He completed his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M on May 29, 1953. He owned and operated Jackson's Animal Clinic and Hospital in Dallas until retirement in 1991.Harold moved to Waco in 1991, where he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Deviney Dubois. They were members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, and he was a 62-year member of numerous Masonic organizations.He was preceded in death by his parents; and wives, Dr. Flominda Light Jackson and Betty Jean Jackson.Memorials may be given to the Waco Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation, P O Box 32508, Waco TX 76703.You are invited to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.