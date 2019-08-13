Jackie Lee JacksonSept. 4, 1931 - Aug. 12, 2019Jackie Lee Jackson, 87, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, at the funeral home.J.L. was born in Nara Visa, NM, September 4, 1931. Following his graduation from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Peggy Joan Hunt, in 1957. After his time in the service, he worked at the Cal Farley Boys Ranch just outside of Amarillo from 1955 to 1964. He then worked for the Corp of Engineers in San Marcos before coming to Waco where he held an integral part in the foundation of the heavy truck mechanic program at TSTC that started in 1969. He taught the program for many years until his retirement in 1998.J.L. was a hard worker but enjoyed tending to his farm, animals and singing.He was preceded in death by his father, who passed away when he was two years old, Joe Jackson; mother, Ida Davies; step-father, Percy Davies; wife, Joan Jackson; brother, Bill Jackson; and sisters, Dorris Bryce, Sug Alford and Floye James.Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Jackson of Mount Calm; grandson, Jackson Wallin of Mount Calm; nieces, Patsy Evans and husband, Max of Albuquerque, NM, April Cubriel and husband, Bobby, Denise Dickinson and husband J.D., both of Victoria and DeAnna Hutton and husband, Del of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, Shannon Jones and wife, Kim, Gary Weaver and wife, Tabitha and Jeff Weaver and wife, Stacy all of Victoria; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Sharon Jones.The family would like to give a special thank you to Debbie and Carl Hollenbach, Keyana Rincker, Lois Cotton and Roger and Cindy Mann for their love, care and support of Jackie over the years.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
