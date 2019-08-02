Gilbert Jackson
June 19, 1953 - July 27, 2019
Gilbert Roland Jackson passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Shelton, Connecticut. A celebration of life service will be held graveside at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at the Paradise North Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Gilbert was born June 19, 1953 to James Jackson and Dorthula Mae Sample Jackson. He graduated from A.J. Moore High School in Waco, Texas in 1971. He graduated from Huston-Tillotson College in 1975 with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Biology and a minor in Government.
In his professional career, Gilbert worked across multiple industries including telecommunications and aeronautics where he excelled in preparing complex documentation for the operations of various systems including helicopters used by the military.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorthula Jackson.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Soledad Jackson of Shelton, CT; and four children, Rachene Jackson Badii (Zeph) of Carrollton, Texas, DeLu Jackson (Anna) of Downers Grove, Illinois, Shanon Jackson of Dallas, Texas, and Brian Jackson of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Mia Cynthia, Harper Elizabeth, and Nikko Malcolm of Downers Grove, Illinois; brother, James H. Jackson, III (Chivon); and cousin, Clarence Prevost of Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent's MedicalCenter Foundation/SWIM ACross the Sound at: https://give.stvincents.org/swimacrossthesound.
