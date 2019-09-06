Alvin Neil JacksonDec. 26, 1935 - Aug. 19, 2019Alvin Neil Jackson, a native Wacoan and former professional New York Mets Baseball pitcher and coach…died August 19, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.Funeral services will be held in Waco, Texas and Port St. Lucie, FL Funeral services will be held in Waco at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at McDowell Funeral Home, LLC.Al was married to Nadine Simmons. They have two sons, Reginald and Barry Jackson, two grandsons Wesley and Kyle Jackson.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Waco Foundation—Clarence and Velma Simmons Academic Scholarship Fund—Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 1511, Waco, Texas 76703.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

