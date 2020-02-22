Brian Dale JacksMay 12, 1953 - Feb. 19, 2020Brian Dale Jacks went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.Family will be accepting visitors at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX, on Sunday, February 23 from 2pm - 4pm. Funeral services will be held at the Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, Waco, TX on Monday, February 24, at 1pm. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Brian was born on May 12, 1953 to Benny and Dale Jacks in Greenville, TX. After retiring from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Brian spent his time taking care of his farm and loved spending time with his wife Mary and their grandchildren. Brian was a Noble for the Karem Shrine, a member of Fidelis Lodge #1127 and on the board for the Pure Water Supply Corporation.Brian is preceded in death by his mother and father, Benny and Dale Jacks and brother Bruce Jacks.He is survived by his wife Mary Jacks; his daughters Lacy Theobald and husband Wesley, and Lauren Cox; his step-sons Jeff Miller and wife Christina, and Daniel Coffman; his brothers Bret Keith Jacks and wife Peggy, and Kevin Jacks and wife Ginger; his sisters Jana Hamilton and husband Loyd, and Kara Helm and husband Mark; his grandchildren Cory and Callie Cox, Copeland and Clayton Theobald, Justin Coffman, and Berkeley Miller.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
