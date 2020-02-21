Brian D. JacksMay 12, 1953 - Feb. 19, 2020Brian Dale Jacks went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.Family will be accepting visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, February 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 24, at the Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, Waco, TX. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

