Esther Buro Ivy Dec. 12, 1927 - June 14, 2020 Esther Buro Ivy, 92, of China Spring, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lorena. A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 17, at China Spring Cemetery with Pastor Landon Collard officiating. Esther was born December 12, 1927 in China Spring to Henry Fred Buro and Emma Augusta Conrad Buro. She worked many years and retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco as a Bottle Inspector. Esther is survived by her children, Kathy Haferkamp, Freddie Ivy and Nancy Greathouse; three grandchildren, Billy Haferkamp, Korrie Ivy and John Ivy; and five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Ivy, Dustin Ivy, Lauren Haferkamp, Will Haferkamp and James Paul Nolan. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Ivy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries