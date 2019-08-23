Betty IrvinDec. 3, 1943 - Aug. 18, 2019Betty Joyce Irvin passed Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, in the Chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment to follow at Doris Miller.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

