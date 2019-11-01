John W. Zachary, Sr. Jan. 3, 1936 - Nov. 1, 200415 years have gone since you passed and we still miss you very much! Your influence on our family and those who you taught and coached inside/outside the classrooms of A.J. Moore High School, Richfield High School, and Waco High School for 42 years will never be forgotten. Our family and your students are better now because you loved, cared, taught, and showed us the way. We'll love you forever Dad & Paw Paw! John Jr., Mance, Karen, Kimberely, Gerald, Treylin, Kendall, Terrance, & Grant.The Zachary & Wells Families

