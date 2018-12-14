Cassandra "Joy" Williams-PurnellAug. 3, 1961 - Dec. 14, 2014(Four Year Anniversary) Though your smile is gone,And your hand we cannot touch,We still have so many memories,Of the one we love so much.Your memory is our keepsake,With which we'll never part.God has you in His keeping,We have you in our heart.Deeply missed, but never forgotten.Your loving family.

