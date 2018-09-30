Durby Jo Williams - WaltonSept. 30, 1944 - June 8, 2011"Madea"Happy Birthday!It's been 7 years since you left us, and seems like yesterday. We love and miss you so much!Love, Renea,Harlem Jr., Renorial, Monique, and Karen.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.