Mrs. Johnnie M. Wheeler LucasJuly 1, 1917 - July 14, 2015Happy belated Birthdayand four yearmemorial anniversary.Madea,it's been four yearssince you left usto be with the Lord.We love you and miss you very much.Love,Your children, Joyce M. Hackworthand Ronald W. Lucas, grandchildren,great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.