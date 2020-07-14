Mrs. Johnnie M. Wheeler Lucas
July 1, 1917 - July 14, 2015
Happy belated Birthday
and five year
memorial anniversary.
Madea,
it's been five years
since you left us
to be with the Lord.
We love you and miss
you very much.
Love,
Your children, Joyce M. Hackworth
and Ronald W. Lucas, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild
