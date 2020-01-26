Rebecca Louise "Becky" WeaverOct. 26, 1983 - Jan. 26, 2007Mom, we miss you so much. It has been 13 long years since you have been gone. We love you always, your three Little angels, Destinee, Kaliyah, & Amiyah.Becky, we love you and miss you so much, Mom, Dad, sisters, brothers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, the rest of your family, and many friends.You are forever loved.
Weaver, Rebecca Louise "Becky"
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.