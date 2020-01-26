Rebecca Louise "Becky" WeaverOct. 26, 1983 - Jan. 26, 2007Mom, we miss you so much. It has been 13 long years since you have been gone. We love you always, your three Little angels, Destinee, Kaliyah, & Amiyah.Becky, we love you and miss you so much, Mom, Dad, sisters, brothers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, the rest of your family, and many friends.You are forever loved.

