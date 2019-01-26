Rebecca Louise "Becky" WeaverOct. 26, 1983 - Jan. 26, 2007Mom, we love you andmiss you so much.Your three little angels Destinee, Kaliyah,and Amiyah.Becky you are foreverin our heart. Love you mom, dad,sisters, brother, grandparents, and the rest of your family and friends. Love always

