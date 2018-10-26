Rebecca Louise "Becky" WeaverOct. 26, 1983 - Jan. 26, 2007Happy Birthday Mom,We miss you so much. We wish you could be here with us. we love you, your three little angels, Destinee, Kaliyah & AmiyahHappy Birthday Becky,We love you alwaysMom, Dad, sister, brothers, grandparents & the rest of your family and friends.

