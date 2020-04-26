James Elbert Watkins January 30, 1945 - April 13, 2020 On Monday April 13, 2020, James Elbert Watkins, loving brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 years old. J.E. Watkins was born January 30, 1945, to Elbert and Julia Watkins in Rosebud Texas. He loved spending time on the Brazos river fishing, climbing trees, and camping. He joined the National Guard at the age of 18. J.E. will be remembered as a fun loving guy that never met a stranger. J.E. is proceeded in death by his "daddy" and "momma", Elbert and Julia Watkins; sister, Nancy Ruth Casey; brother-in-law, Harvey Casey; and brother-in-law, Fred McCollum. Survived by daughters, Casey Briscoe and Tammy Craig; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack and Jeff Watkins; sisters, Virgie McCollum and Vida Collins; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary Hedden for her loving care and companionship with J.E. these last few years. Services were held on April 17, 2020. We Love You Brother!

To plant a tree in memory of James Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

