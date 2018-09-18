Vera WardSept. 18, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2007An angel lived among us, a gift from God above.She showered us with kindness and shared with us her love.She's gone to live with Jesus, but she's with us everyday;Smiling down on every one of us, and telling us she's ok!Happy 91st Birthday in Heaven!Your Family

