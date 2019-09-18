Vera WardSept. 18, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2007A wonderful mother,woman, and aid;One who was better?God never made!A wonderful worker,so loyal and true,One in a million,that mother was you!Just in her judgment,always right;Honest and liberal,a smile so bright.Loved by your friends and all whom you knew.Our wonderful mother: Mama, that was you!Happy 92nd Birthday in Heaven!Your Family

Tags

Load entries