Vera WardSept. 18, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2007ALWAYS & FOREVER Our love for you, Mama, will never be exhausted. It will never change. It will never tire. It will endure through all. Our love for you, Mama, will live on and on. You will remain in our hearts. Missing you, ALWAYS & FOREVER.Your Family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.