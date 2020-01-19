Nathaniel WardJan. 19, 1963 - Jan. 24, 2011Birthday wishes sent to heaven from your family here below; we miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know. We smile when we think of you, and will often shed a tear, especially on this special day each year after year.Happy Birthday!Your Family

