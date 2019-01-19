Nathaniel WardJan. 19, 1963 - Jan. 24, 2011Today is full of memoriesOf a brother laid to rest;and every single one ofthem is filled withhappiness.That's why this specialmessage is sent toheaven above; for theangels to take care of youand give you all our love.Happy Heavenly Birthday!Your family

