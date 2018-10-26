Harlem WaltonOct. 26, 1939 - Sept. 15, 2012Happy BirthdayMy Daddy!It's been six years since God took you home. We love you, miss you so much.Love, Monique, Regina, Karen, Harlem Jr., Renorial, and all your family

