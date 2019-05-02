David VasquezMay 2, 1962 - May 2, 2018Even thought it has been a year, we still speak of you as if you were still here. Every one you meet became a friend, your door and heart were always open. Through thick and thin, you were always there.Happy Birthday!Miss and love you!Your family

