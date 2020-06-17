Darlene Tillman June 17, 1958 - Sept. 24, 2019 "Happy 62nd Birthday" Mama It's our 1st birthday without you. Gone, but NEVER forgotten. Always and forever in our hearts. Love, your only child Coco J'Meris, Lil Howard, Howard and Sister

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Tillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries