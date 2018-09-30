Mary Joe Bradshaw TeddlieMarch 6, 1836 - Sept. 30, 2017My heart still hurts as I think of you each day and miss you more than words can say. My big sister, who was so pretty, smart, and talented in every way, you got ahead of me to meet Jesus, but I won't be far behind.Until then sweet sis, I hope you can feel my love!NancyP.S. Happy Birthday Sweet Mary Beth McKamsey!

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.