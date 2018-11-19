Theresa "Big T" TangumaSept. 6, 1976 - Nov. 19, 2017The day you went awayThey say thattime is a healerBut as the time goes on,We seem to findit just as hardTo face thefact you've gone.And today it's the anniversaryOf the day that you went away,And believe me when we say,You will never be forgottenAnd every year we'll shed a tear,But it is only because We Love YouAnd wish you were still here. Love,Andrea, Mary Jane, KrystiAna, & family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.