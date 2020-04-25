Lionel D. Stewart Ransom

April 25, 1972 - October 25, 1998

It broke our hearts to

lose you, but you did not

go alone for part of us went

with you the day God called

you home 22 years ago.

Rest Donnell my son, The

Royal family in Heaven

will now gather together.

Forever in our hearts,

Mom, Dad and Family

Willie and Seberina

Ransom

