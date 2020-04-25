Lionel D. Stewart Ransom
April 25, 1972 - October 25, 1998
It broke our hearts to
lose you, but you did not
go alone for part of us went
with you the day God called
you home 22 years ago.
Rest Donnell my son, The
Royal family in Heaven
will now gather together.
Forever in our hearts,
Mom, Dad and Family
Willie and Seberina
Ransom
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.