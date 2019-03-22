Kelly L. StanfordMarch 22, 1962 - July 25, 2018As your first birthday passes since you left us, we are left with all the love, lessons, and smiles you created. There will always be a hole in our hearts without you here, but we are grateful that we were able to spend so many years with you. You were the best mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife, and friend that anyone could ever ask for. You are loved so dearly and your memory always cherished. Your memory will live on through your family forever.Love, Ryan, Caitlyn, Whitney, Amanda, Vana, Laura, Zackery, Christian & Kendyl, Mom & Dad, and so many more.

