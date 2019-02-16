J. C. SmithNov. 3, 1946 - Feb. 16, 199920 years gone!I can't believe you havebeen gone 20 years.My love for you is stillstrong in my heart, youare still in my dreams.Gone but not forgottenyour wife,Evelyn SmithForever

