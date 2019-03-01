Daisy Mae SmithMar. 1, 1920 - Oct. 20, 2014Miss me - but let me go!Edgar A. Guest"...When you are lonelyand sick of heart, go tothe friends we know.Bury your sorrows indoing good deeds."Miss me but let me GO!We miss you Granny,your grandson,Johnny Ray

