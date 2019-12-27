Jobie Slaughter, Jr.Dec. 27, 1953 - Mar. 2, 2008Wishing you a MerryChristmas and a veryHappy 66th Birthday!!!We love and miss you!!! Love,your wife, kids,grandkids and Precious

To plant a tree in memory of Slaughter Jr. Jobie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries