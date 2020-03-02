Jobie Slaughter, Jr.Dec. 27, 1953 - Mar. 2, 200812 years ago our heartswere broken. They say time heals all wounds,but our wound will bleed forever. Missing you everyday! Love your wife, kids,grandkids and Precious

