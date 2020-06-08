Ronald Skouge June 8, 1936 - May 6, 2016 It has been four years since you left this world but the memory of your passing is as fresh in our hearts as if it was yesterday. We miss your stories of our military travels and your endless knowledge in all things pertaining to planes, trains, automobiles and tractors. Your love of reading and conversations with us about world events, both past and present, made the world a more interesting place to live. We miss the jokes and pranks that you woold pull on us...We miss the laughter and fun times we all had with you. Your loving wife, Patricia Skouge, daughters, Sandi Rains and family, Susan Ryals and family.

