Marine Sgt. Louis S. Sims, Sr.March 11, 1942 - Oct. 31, 2015"A Notebook Story of Love" Purple Heart Recipient "Semper Fi" Always Faithful. We all miss and love you. In heaven, laughing and talking with God, Jesus, Moses, and Elijah. Your family and wife, Shirley

