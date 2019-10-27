Marine Sgt. Louis S. Sims, Sr.March 11, 1942 - Oct. 31, 2015"Honor"We never left each other's side, til you took your last breath to say "I love...." and you went with the angels. Four years ago you left many tears behind. God gave us a son, Louis, Jr. We love and miss you to say Semper Fi - Few proud marinesYour wife, ShirleyForever love!

