Marietta SimsAug. 21, 1938 - Aug. 19, 2006Mom,None of us understood why you made us sing happy birthday to you on August 19, 2006, when your birthday is on the 21st. No one knew but you and God. Happy 80th heavenly birthday mom. We love and miss you forever and always. Your kids, grandkids and your twin sister misses you very much. Please give Kenny a kiss. Life without you is indescribable. Until we meet again love always Sherry and family!

