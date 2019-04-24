Maria M. SilvaSept. 28, 1925 - April 24, 2013Mamá, no podemos creer que ahora son seis años de que se fue con Diosito. Todos los días es difícil no verte o escucharte. Como siempre será, te extrañamos y te amamos. Ahora tienes a uno de mis ángeles contigo y ambos están contentos de saber que Dios pronto nos dará otro nieto para que sea bienvenido a nuestra familia. Bueno Amá es todo esta vez, como siempre mantengan la Puerta de atras abierta.Tu Hija que te ama, tu nieta, Ana y esposo Carlos, tus bisnietos, Stina, Desiree y Esposo Ty, Jr. y Alina, y tu bis bis nieto, Cain

