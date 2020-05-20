Charlene (Showalter) Bush
May 20, 1955 - May 6, 2019
My Dearest Charlene,
Can't believe it's been a year, and it's your birthday time. We just wanted to tell you we love you. Gone but never forgotten.
Mum and the Showalter, Bush and Hutson families.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.