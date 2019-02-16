Dorothy Pearl ShelbyDecember 29, 1928 - February 16, 1996You are missed so very much. We often sit and think about the years that have passed by and the happiness and joy that was shared by you and us.We think of the laughter, the singing, the cooking and the smiles and all the fun.And before we even know it, our tears have once again begun.It reminds us how since you have been gone, and although it brings us comfort to walk down memory lane. Life has never been the sameWe love you.Love,Leroy Jr., Gwen, Ronna (Byron), Kenneth (Paulette), Deborah (Lawrence) and your loving cousin Robert James

