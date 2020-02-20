Joan SchatzMarch 11, 1946 - Feb. 20, 2001I lost you 19 years ago today. You are always in my heart. Missing you always. Loving you forever. Still lost without you. Your twin sister, Jean
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Schatz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.