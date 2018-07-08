Erminia L. SalinasJan. 7, 1961 - July 8, 2017It's been one year since the Lord called you home. On your passing, half my heart left with you. You were the rock of our family, we will never be the same. It's been hard for the kids and I, even more so for me.Miss and loveyou very muchYour loving husband, Milton

