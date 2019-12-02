JoAnn Rodgers LeeDec. 2, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2018Mother, not a day goes by that you don't cross my mind. Not all of you departed when you left this world behind. In my heart there is only a place that you can hold. Filled with memories more priceless than gold. I know you hear me so please know this is true that everything I am today is all because of you. Happy 64th Birthday in Heaven! You stepped out the back door of life into the portals of glory a place where the wicked ceased from troubling and the weary are at rest. Continue to rest a little while longer because they can't crown you until I get there. Your little boy yesterday, your friend today, your son forever. I love you Mother!Until then...Clifton D. Rodgers
